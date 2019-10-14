The clinic is now open

October 14, 2019 robesonian Health 0
Southeastern Health was the host for an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday for its new walk-in clinic located within Brisson Drugs at 217 W. Broad St. in St. Pauls. Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Herring will treat patients at The Clinic at Brisson Drugs for minor health conditions Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

