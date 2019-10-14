SeHealth welcomes sports medicine fellowship trained orthopedic surgeon

October 14, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: By Roxana Ross
Arnold

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Orthopedics has a new orthopedic surgeon.

Dr. John Arnold completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Georgia. The surgeon specializes in operative and non-operative treatment of the hip, knee, and shoulder. He also specializes in joint replacements of the hip, knee and shoulder.

After receiving his undergraduate degree in Microbiology and a master’s degree in Public Health from the University of Florida, Arnold received his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia, and then received an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the Hughston Clinic.

During his residency, Arnold was the associate team physician for three years for the St. Paul’s College football team, an NCAA Division II school in Lawrenceville, Virginia. During his sports medicine fellowship, he was the associate team physician for baseball, basketball, and football at multiple NCAA Division II universities in Georgia. He also was an associate team physician for the Columbus Cottonmouths, a minor league hockey team.

Arnold also served as a team doctor for the Fayetteville Marksmen, formerly FireAntz, a minor league hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League.

Arnold lives in Fayetteville and previously was with Cape Fear Orthopedic Clinic.

To schedule an appointment with Arnold at Southeastern Orthopedics, which is located in Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 2300, in Lumberton, call 910-738-1065.

Arnold
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SeHealth-Arnold.jpgArnold

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.