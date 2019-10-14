SeHealth opens urgent care in Whiteville; clinic also offers specialty services

October 14, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: By Roxana Ross
Rye
Jackson
Smithason

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has opened its first clinic in Columbus County.

The Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville is located at 117 E. Main St. in Whiteville. The clinic opened on Sept. 30, and includes walk-in urgent care, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

Nurse practitioner Robin Rye, orthopedist Dr. Staley T. Jackson, and neurosurgeon Dr. Saksith Smithason treat patients at the clinic.

Rye, who lives in Lake Waccamaw, treats urgent care patients at the clinic Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She holds a doctor of Nursing degree from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. She has been with Southeastern Health since 2018 but will be familiar to some Whiteville patients from her previous positions at other Whiteville medical offices.

Jackson completed medical school at Ohio State University and completed residencies with the U.S. Public Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York, and New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He has been on Southeastern Health’s medical staff since 1995. Jackson also sees patients at Southeastern Orthopedics in Lumberton and is the medical director of Southeastern Occupational Health WORKS.

Smithason joined Southeastern Health in 2016. He completed medical school at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok in Thailand and completed neurological surgery residencies at Prasart Neurological Institute in Thailand and at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Smithason also sees patients at Southeastern Neurological Center in Lumberton.

For more information about Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville or to schedule an orthopedics appointment, call 910-207-6514. For a neurosurgery appointment, call 910-671-9298.

Rye
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SeHealth-Rye.jpgRye

Jackson
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SeHealth-Jackson.jpgJackson

Smithason
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SeHealth-Smithason.jpgSmithason

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.