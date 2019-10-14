SeHealth opens urgent care in Whiteville; clinic also offers specialty services

September 23, 2019
The SeHealth Foundation Advocates are putting their best boot forward for the ninth annual Boots & BBQ, presented by HealthKeeperz, on Oct. 25 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Arena, located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton.
Since 2010, the Advocates have come together each year to create an event for the betterment of our community and community health care system. This group of leaders from throughout our county and region advocate for Southeastern Health, knowing we are fortunate to live in a rural community and have access to high-quality health care.
With the proceeds raised annually at Boots & BBQ, the Foundation Advocates make a significant contribution toward a major need or initiative at Southeastern Health or in our community. The 2019 Boots & BBQ proceeds will support Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services through Best Health Forward: A Campaign for a Healthier Community, by expanding existing, proven programs and creating new opportunities that will have an immediate and tangible impact on our community’s health.
Best Health Forward advances our community’s health needs in relation to three main priorities named in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessment. These priority areas are obesity, substance misuse/mental health and social determinants of health.
Creating expanded access to programs such as health screenings, primary care, exercise environments, wellness programs, healthier foods and investments in our children’s prevention education will continue to lead the way forward to our best health. Advancing our community’s health from ‘inaction’ to ‘in action,’ over time, will certainly have an impact on our health as well as Robeson County’s priority focus areas.
“Our goal for the ninth annual Boots & BBQ is be the most fun and most successful fundraising event the Advocates have been a part of,” SeHealth Foundation Advocates Chairwoman Christy Bryant said.
“We are excited about this year’s entertainment, up-and-coming country music artist Kasey Tyndall and her band,” Bryant added. “Of course, there will be great BBQ, too! By setting record-breaking goals of $100,000 raised and 500 guests, we want our friends and neighbors to know we believe in Best Health Forward and understand its success relies heavily on community support. Opportunities to help meet the goals and support Best Health Forward during the event will include the new mobile silent auction as well as a Fund-The-Need. Be sure to bring your smart phone to join in on the fun!”
In 2018, the Foundation Advocates raised more than $88,000 to support enhancements to the SeHealth Maternal/Child Health Services department, the SeHealth Foundation Hurricane Florence Disaster Relief Fund and replenishment of the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s Durable Medical Equipment Assistance Program, which provides assistance for those unable to afford the equipment necessary for their physical health and recovery.
Put your best boot forward and be the difference in the community — for the community, by joining the SeHealth Foundation Advocates and Kasey Tyndall for Boots & BBQ on Oct. 25 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Arena. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, as are individual tickets for $60 or reserved table of eight guests for $600.
To help promote the campaign and the events, the SeHealth Foundation has launched a special website, www.besthealthforward.org, where supporters can buy tickets, sponsorships, or make a direct donation. The website also has more information about the specific programs the campaign will support and it will be updated as the campaign unrolls throughout the next several months.
Contact the SeHealth Foundation at 910-671-5583 or foundation@southeasternhealth.org for any additional information.
They are taking steps to make Boots & BBQ fundraiser a success for health care