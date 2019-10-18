Southeastern Health presents Health Awards

October 18, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report
Shown are representatives of organizations and individuals that received awards Tuesday during Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards program. The program took place Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

LUMBERTON — Organizations and individuals were recognized for their efforts to improve the health of the region during Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards program.

The program took place Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College. It was the seventh annual event.

The awards were presented by Southeastern Health, with the assistance of Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services department. They focus on four major areas of health promotion: risk management, early detection, lifestyle modification and disease management. This year’s theme was “Together we make a world of difference.”

Shown above are representatives of organizations and individuals that received awards Tuesday during Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards program. They are, from left, Health Care Provider Award winner Gibson Cancer Center Physician Assistant Windy Christy; Business Award Wesley Pines Retirement Community represented by Amy Shooter; Individual Impact Award winner April Oxendine; one of the In-House Hero Award honorees, Southeastern Health Director of Clinical Care Nurse Cynthia George; Commitment to Community Health Award winner Chelsea Biggs; Recovery Warrior Award winner Stop the Pain represented by Rocky Locklear; Community Education and Emergency Support Award winner Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Sigma Iota Omega Chapter, represented by Pauline Campbell; Faith Based Award winner Ron Barnes, represented by Keith Davis; Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Dr. Thomas Walden of Gibson Cancer Center; and Government Award winner Lumbee Tribe Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. Not pictured, Driver of Health Award winner the Rev. William Gentry.

Shown are representatives of organizations and individuals that received awards Tuesday during Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards program. The program took place Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_SEHealth-awards.jpgShown are representatives of organizations and individuals that received awards Tuesday during Southeastern Health’s 2019 Regional Community Health Awards program. The program took place Tuesday at the A.D. Lewis Auditorium on the campus of Robeson Community College.

Staff report