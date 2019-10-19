Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises more than $16,000

LUMBERTON — More than $16,000 was raised by people of all ages who took part in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Young and old alike walked a 2-mile course at Wesley Pines retirement community on Oct. 12 to raise money for research and to help fund local support services.
“We had an absolutely beautiful day. In total, over $16,500 was raised and there were over 200 participants present, not including the support of 30 volunteers,” said Jennifer Briand, Alzheimer’s Association development manager.
The Ruby Doub McMillan Fellowship Center at Wesley Pines was the starting line for the walkers who would wind their way through the campus, past villas and cottages, before looping back around to the center.
“I believe it was the largest Robeson County walk we’ve been a part of,” Briand said. “The most inspiring part of the day were the multi-generational families present in their own purple T-shirts honoring their loved ones.”
Wesley Pines Marketing Director Amy Shooter helped organize the event. She said that in her 16 years of involvement with the walk, some participants show progression in their battle with Alzheimer’s. Shooter has two family members battling dementia.
The disease can be hard on patients and their caregivers, she said. This year’s walk addressed caregiver stress and burnout.
“There’s no cure for Alzheimer’s, so what we’re trying to do is support caregivers and families as much as we can,” Shooter said. “It’s a day for people to come, especially for caregivers to know they’re not alone and to have people there to support them.”
The event also featured live music, games and food. There was a Promise Garden Ceremony during which participants could plant flower-shaped pinwheels along the walkway lined with luminaries. Some wrote names on the flowers and their reasons for walking and joining in the fight against the disease, Shooter said.
“Many thanks to our walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Robeson County community for their hard work and efforts in making this year’s event a big success,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association-Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “We appreciate everyone coming together to take steps for Alzheimer’s disease and to raise critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 170,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s that we care and we will never give up in the fight to end this disease.”
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website. More than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.