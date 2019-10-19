Health, death toll from vaping illness keeps rising

By: Bill Smith - Contributing columnist

Vaping illness has affected more than 1,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 29.

Technically they are being called vaping-associated pulmonary illness, or VAPI, or vapor-associated lung illness, or VALI.

Places such as New York, Michigan, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington are enacting laws that will ban vapor products — in the case of Michigan, violating the ban will result in a prison term of up to six months. Of course the vaping industry pushback is similar to Big Tobacco’s back in the 70s — for instance, secondhand smoke is not harmful.

While there are people who have used the product to move from cigarettes, that is not the population caught up in the vaping illness outbreak. Interestingly this outbreak is limited to the United States because other countries typically are not using vaping oils with THC as they are here. For instance, Britain has 3.6 million regular e-cigarette users, but THC oils are banned and advertising is strictly monitored. So in that country, it works as advertised — the number of cigarette smokers is declining faster in Britain than the U.S.

Let’s look at the population that has acquired VAPI. They have been located in 48 states, 70% of them are male and 81% were under 35 years old. To lend credence to the first paragraph, 78% vaped THC products and 58% reported vaping nicotine — obviously some vaped both. The biggest concern is usage by high school students. In this population vaping nicotine has increased from 21% in 2017 to 27.5% in 2018.

To avoid getting contacted by a manufacturer, let me simply say that the most popular e-cigarette brand on the market is also the one with the highest nicotine levels, which could lead to another generation of addicts. Thus, the movement to ban such popular “kid” flavors like Creme and Mango as well as rival producers who distribute Strawberry Shortcake and Killer Kustard.

This is going to be an interesting debate, as cannabis extracts placed into cartridges was a $1.59 billion business in the U.S. As we have a current climate where the economic concerns almost always outweigh the health and environmental concerns it may be that kids’ lives become just more collateral damage. One would hope not, but … .

Bill Smith

Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.

