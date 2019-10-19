Walking adds fitness fun to vacation

“May the road rise to meet you, and the wind always be at your back …” — An Irish Blessing

Many times when we think of vacation we think of lounge chairs, cold drinks and lots of R and R. While rest is good for the soul and certainly vacation is a time to relax, how about making your next vacation a walking one? That’s what I am doing right now.

As you read this, myself and two of my closest friends are either hiking a trail along the Cliffs of Moher near Doolin, Ireland, or post-hike hydrating in one of the local pubs. No matter where you choose to vacay — the beach, the mountains or the hills of Ireland — there are tons of opportunities to get your fitness on by lacing up your sneakers and walking.

Walking vacations are an easy way to keep your exercise routine and get to see the sights. Here are some tips for making your vacation a moving one:

— These shoes are made for walking: When heading off for a walk-filled vacation, make sure you have the right shoes for the job. Your feet will swell on a walk. So pick a walking shoe that is about a size bigger than you usually would buy. Or, if possible, try on your shoes after a long walk.

— Dress for function not fashion: Make sure you are wearing clothing that is right for the temperature and the weather. Layering is your best bet for fall and winter temperatures since, as you get moving, you will warm up some. Also keep a weather app on your phone and keep rain gear handy.

— Get a map: Stop at the local visitors’ bureau and grab a map. Most vacation areas, particularly those with historical sites, will have easy-to-read maps available. A good idea, though, is to check out the map ahead of time and plan out your day.

— Stay hydrated: Make sure you carry along lots of water and drink it before you get thirsty to prevent dehydration.

— Sign up for official walking tours: Most vacation sites will have official guided walking tours. In Savannah, for instance, they specialize in ghost walks to take you to the haunted places in the city. Most of these type tours have a minimal fee and are really a lot of fun.

— Plan your vacation around walking events or festivals: In the spring and summer many places have walking festivals, fundraisers and other walking events. Check the Internet before you go and see what is available before you go.

— Trekking vacations: If you are really into getting exercise on your trip, plan a Trekking vacation. Trekking involves hiking and climbing trails in the wilderness. There are tons of online sites that can lead you in the right direction for you and your family to hike.

Wherever you plan to travel and whatever the season, consider keeping up your exercise by getting in lots of walking. It will be fun, informational and let you see all the sites.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Hansen-Kathy.jpg

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at hansen[email protected]

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]