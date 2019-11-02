Flu vaccination numbers reveal North Carolina not ready

November 2, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Bill Smith - Contributing columnist

For years the only place one could acquire a flu shot was at a medical/health clinic. Then grocery stores got into the act. Most recently it is pharmacies that have started offering them.

So with this surge of providers, has there been a reciprocal uptick in people getting vaccinated? Definitely not.

Roughly 50% of the population will get a flu shot. In 2010 it was 60%. So it’s not the lack of providers that it is at issue, it’s the general population’s acceptance of receiving the shot. This year 52% say they will get it so there will not be any more takers than usual.

So why the reluctance to getting vaccinated?

Efficacy has to play a part. It is believed that the shot will reduce the odds of getting the flu by 60%. That doesn’t sound much better than flipping a coin. However, the benefit for the old and the young is much better than that — which of course matches the immunity levels of these population. For the elderly, a 30% to 70% reduction in hospitalizations will occur even if one did acquire the flu after being vaccinated. Sounds very similar to an insurance plan.

Gender plays a part. Adult females are more likely to get vaccinated than males. So, too, among adults, whites have the highest rates at 40% whereas blacks are at 32% and American Indians are at 33%. These numbers are different than above because children were excluded, a population that is generally vaccinated at a higher rate than adults.

The recommendation is to again get the vaccination this year. Of course, people have been told about the dangers of smoking for more than 50 years and yet a quarter of the people still smoke.

We are bombarded by predictions of a flu epidemic that never comes, but like the boy that cried “Wolf,” one of these days they are going to be right. But with these numbers, we will not be prepared.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/web1_Smith-bill.jpg

Bill Smith

Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Department of Health.