SeHealth plans awareness events for November

November 2, 2019
LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health is offering multiple events in November to raise awareness of three different health issues: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and lung cancer.

Nov. 19 is Diabetes Awareness Day, and Southeastern Health is encouraging employees and the community to wear blue. On that day there will be a diabetes health fair for Southeastern Health employees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Watson Room in the Southeastern Regional Medical Center cafeteria. The event will include questions and answers with diabetes educators and experts on medication and new diabetes-related technology.

COPD Awareness Day is Nov. 20, a day when people are encouraged to wear orange. “COPD: A Closer Look” will begin at noon on Nov. 20 at the Community Health Education Center at Biggs Park Mall. The event will feature speakers Stephanie Smith and Mel McKee, of Southeastern Health Care’s Coordination Department. The two also organized the Every Breath Counts COPD 5K Run, Awareness Walk and Health Fair that is being held Saturday at Northeast Park.

People are encouraged to wear red, white and blue on Nov. 21, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Day and the Great American Smokeout. There will be a Pave the Road to Prevention health fair on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Biggs Park Mall. At this event, Dr. Antonio Reyes, from Southeastern Pulmonary and Sleep Clinic, will speak about COPD and Dawn Langley, a physician assistant with Southeastern Medical Specialists, will speak about diabetes. There also will be information booths and experts on COPD, diabetes and lung cancer at the event. Free blood sugar checks will be offered.

Call 910-671-5595 for more information on any of these events.

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

