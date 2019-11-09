Southeastern Psychiatry Clinic announces new hours

November 9, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Psychiatry Clinic has changed its operating hours.

The new schedule includes extended hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The clinic, located at 4303 Ludgate St. in Lumberton, now lists its regular schedule as 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Patients are encouraged to call 910-272-3030 to schedule visits in advance, but the clinic can also accommodate unscheduled patients on a walk-in basis during these hours.

Southeastern Psychiatry Clinic is Southeastern Health’s outpatient behavioral health program. Individual, groups, and family therapies available include anger management, conflict resolution, social skills training, organization and self-management, substance abuse therapy, coping strategies for grief and loss, stress management and parenting skills.

