LUMBERTON — The ninth annual Boots & BBQ raised $88,000 for Southeastern Health Foundation’s Best Health Forward campaign.

The event, which took place on Oct. 25 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center Arena in Lumberton, featured country music artist Kasey Tyndall.

“Thank you to our Southeastern Health Foundation Advocates, our ninth annual Boots & BBQ presenting sponsor, Healthkeeperz, as well as our 2019 Boots & BBQ sponsors, donors, guests and volunteers,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director. “We had a fantastic time and received the most sponsor table donations than we’ve ever had for this event.”

She said the date for the Boots & BBQ’s 10th anniversary will be Oct. 23, 2020, which is a Friday.

Other opportunities to support Best Health Forward during the Boots & BBQ event included a new mobile silent auction and a Fund-The-Need. Attendees were encouraged to put their “Best Boot Forward” for the community by supporting the Fund-The-Need, which focused on addressing food insecurity in the county. Proceeds from Fund-The-Need will be shared by the Robeson County Church and Community Center, Lumberton Christian Care and SeHealth Patient Navigation.

This year, the Southeastern Health Foundation’s two main events, Boots & BBQ and the annual formal Gala, are both supporting the new Best Health Forward campaign. Best Health Forward advances the community’s health needs in relation to three main priorities named in the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment, which is completed every three years by the Robeson County Health Department, Southeastern Health, and Healthy Robeson. These priority areas are obesity, substance misuse/mental health and social determinants of health. Within those priorities, the Foundation has identified several existing community programs it can help expand to address those issues.

Next, the 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving, presented by Robins & Morton, will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Southeastern Agricultural Center. The black-tie event will feature entertainment from The PUNCH Band.

To help promote the campaign and the events, the Southeastern Health Foundation has launched a special website, www.besthealthforward.org, where supporters can buy tickets, make sponsorship commitments, or make a direct donation. The website also has more information about the specific programs the campaign will support and it will be updated as the campaign unfolds throughout the next several months.

By Roxana Ross