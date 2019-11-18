Gibson Cancer Center receives new chemo chairs

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health’s Gibson Cancer Center recently received 18 new chemotherapy chairs and a blanket warmer, thanks to the Southeastern Health Foundation.
The new replacement chairs, which collectively cost about $50,000, include several chairs for bariatric patients, as well.
“This substantial gift is a testament to the SeHealth Foundation’s resolve to assist with the comfort, care and overall treatment experience for chemotherapy patients at Gibson Cancer Center,” said Sissy Grantham, Foundation executive director.
The chairs, which are specifically designed for patients receiving infusions, are power-assisted to recline and have swing-away sides, which will help staff to transfer patients in and out of wheelchairs more easily.
“The power recline/upright feature will allow patients to place themselves in a more comfortable position during treatment and is beneficial when patients are ready to stand,” said Steve Elgin, director of Gibson Cancer Center. “They’re also larger than the chairs they’re replacing, so patients will be more comfortable when they are here and after treatment. Nursing staff will benefit from the increased height, which allows for a more ergonomically correct position when caring for patients.”
The chairs also have the ability to place the patient in a fully prone, head-down position, known as the Trendelenberg position, which can be used in emergencies.
“The Trendelenberg option provides staff with the ability to better care for patients when special needs arise,” said Emily Parnell, manager of Medical Oncology.
As well as making treatments easier and more comfortable for patients, the chairs also make some tasks easier for staff, from housekeepers to nurses. The chairs are covered with a material that is both more comfortable and easier to clean than the older chairs.
“I like these chairs because now the patients are in control, with a remote,” Parnell said. “They don’t have to ask for help to adjust their feet or their back. Several patients have commented that these chairs make it easier to receive treatment. They say their back and hips don’t hurt when they get up.”
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.