Over the years, there has been a spirited debate about the pros and cons of consuming cow’s milk.

Along the same lines, opinions differ about the benefits of whole milk, less-fat milk and fat-free milk. Studies have been touted that verify that drinking whole milk actually reduces the levels of obesity, which is a little counter-intuitive.

Many substitute milks have been developed, such as almond, coconut, cashew, soy, oat, rice and hemp. The last two are interesting in that rice milk is considered to be the least allergenic of nondairy milks and anything that uses hemp has become vogue for obvious reasons. Milk alternatives generated $18 billion globally — up 3.5% from 2018 — which is a far cry from the $120 billion brought in by the traditional milk.

Which brings me to my point. The nation’s largest milk producer has filed for bankruptcy. Dean Foods, which makes Dairy Pure, Organic Valley and Land O’Lakes, saw its sales drop 7% the first half of the year, which translated to a 14% drop in profits. For the stock market observers, they have noted an 80% loss in stock value. This is a reflection of declining cow’s milk sales over the past four years. Over a one-year period recently sales were $12 billion whereas in 2015 they were $15 billion. The decline has been throughout all percentages of fat, be they 1%, 2% or whole; skim milk; and fat-free milk.

I guess our only consolation is the price of milk in the United States is about half of what it is in Canada.

So the industry may be a casualty of a newfound awareness, but Dean Food’s may be more closely linked to another phenomenon encountered by many businesses throughout the nation: the Walmart squeeze. Walmart was one of Dean Food’s largest customers, but they recently decided to build their own dairy plant, thus negating the need.

It has an all too familiar ring to it.

Bill Smith Contributing columnist