Absolutely work those abs!

Thanksgiving 2019 is just around the corner. How will you do?

If you are like the average American, you will most likely ingest a whopping 3,000 calories for dinner alone. Add in drinks, pie and football-watching appetizers, and you might just crack 4,500. Thanksgiving is the kickoff to what is not only the holiday shopping season, but also the holiday eating season. So, in addition to giving the elastic in your favorite pair of holiday eating sweatpants a workout, how about looking at some exercises to help keep your tummy from taking over?

Keeping your abdominal muscles strong is more important than just having a six-pack or washboard stomach. Your core muscles, which also include the lower back, hip flexors and rotators and gluteals, along with the abs, keep your body stable and upright. Strong core muscles also help prevent low back pain, improve balance and mobility.

Here are some ways to get your core strength up to par to handle lugging all the holiday shopping packages:

— Planks: Lie face down on a mat resting on the forearms, palms flat on the floor. Push off the floor, raising up onto toes and resting on the elbows. Keep your back flat, in a straight line from head to heels. Tilt your pelvis and contract your abdominals to prevent your rear end from sticking up in the air or sagging in the middle. Hold for 20 to 60 seconds, lower and repeat for three to five reps.

— Reverse crunch: Lie on the floor and place hands on the floor or behind the head. Bring the knees in toward the chest until they’re bent to 90 degrees, with feet together or crossed. Contract the abs to curl the hips off the floor, reaching the legs up towards the ceiling. Lower and repeat for one to three sets of 12 to 16 reps. It’s a very small movement, so try to use your abs to lift your hips rather than swinging your legs and creating momentum.

— Exercise ball crunch: Lie on the ball, positioning it under the lower back. Cross your arms over the chest or place them behind your head. Contract your abs to lift your torso off the ball, pulling the bottom of your ribcage down toward your hips. As you curl up, keep the ball stable (i.e., the ball shouldn’t roll). Lower back down, getting a stretch in the abs, and repeat for one to three sets of 12 to 16 reps. Exercise balls are available at Walmart for about $15 to $20 and make great Christmas gifts.

These are just a few examples of some core exercises you can do at home or at the gym. You can go online for videos on more options or ask you staff at the gym for suggestions. Core exercises can and should be done daily to get maximum results. Good luck and get crunching so you can rock all the new outfits Santa brings.

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

