Gibson Cancer Center to hold pre-Thanksgiving bake sale

LUMBERTON — Gibson Cancer Center has scheduled its Fall Bake Sale on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The bake sale, to take place at 1200 Pine Run Drive in Lumberton, will have a variety of home-baked goods just in time to take home for Thanksgiving meals.

Also on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be servings of chili, gumbo and hot dogs with chips available for $5 at the bake sale. The price includes a drink.

The event also will include a silent auction, raffles, and many other items for sale, such as jellies, aprons, scarves, hats and more.

