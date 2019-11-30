Lung Cancer: Who should be screened?

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and our county has more than the normal burden for this disease. I wanted to bring to everyone’s attention the importance of lung cancer screening to help find this disease at an early, curable stage.
Who should be screened for lung cancer?
Screening for lung cancer means testing for cancer before there are any symptoms. Screening for some types of cancer has reduced deaths by early detection and treatment. Now there is a test that can reduce death from lung cancer through early detection. The low dose CT scan is not recommended for everyone and has risks as well as benefits.
Q: Who is a good candidate for lung cancer screening?
A: Anyone between the ages of 55 and 74 in good health with a more than 30-pack history of smoking or who has quit smoking within the past 15 years.
At this time, only low dose CT scans are recommended for screening. Chest X-rays are not recommended for screening. Thirty-pack years means smoking roughly one pack per day for 30 years, two packs per day for 15 years, or three packs per day for 10 years.
Q: If I have a significant history of smoking and want a lung cancer screen what should I do?
A: Talk to your primary care provider or doctor about lung cancer screening. If you have a long history of smoking, consider talking to your provider about getting spirometry to test your lung function, and to schedule a low dose CT scan to screen for lung cancer. The lung screen only takes a few minutes to perform and is covered by most insurance policies.
Q: Where are these lung screens done?
A: Scans are performed at Southeastern Radiology Associates on 27th Street in Lumberton. Call 910-738-8222.
Q: What do the results mean?
A: A “positive” or “suspicious” result means that the CT scan shows that something is abnormal. This could mean lung cancer or some other serious condition. It could also mean there is no serious condition and thus is a “false positive.” This may mean additional procedures, and those procedures may carry additional risks.
A “negative” result means that there were no abnormal findings at this time and on this CT scan. It does not mean that you absolutely do not have lung cancer. It also does not mean that you will never get lung cancer. Like mammograms, it is important to get lung screening every year until you are either 15 years out from the date you quit smoking, or are not physically healthy enough to qualify for a screening test. There may also be an “indeterminate” result and you and the expert team will recommend watchful follow-up and further imaging at a later time.
Whatever the result, if you are still smoking, consider trying to quit this holiday season. The more times you try, the more likely you are to quit. Call the NC Quitline at 1-800-784-8669 or go online to QuitlineNC.com. We also have tobacco cessation providers available at Gibson Cancer Center.
For more information, call 910-671-5357.
Catherine Gaines is a physician assistant and the lead patient navigator at Gibson Cancer Center.