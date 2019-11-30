Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville’s open house/ribbon cutting set for Friday

November 30, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report
WHITEVILLE — Southeastern Health’s first clinic in Columbus County will hold an open house and ribbon-cutting on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The open house for Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, taking place in conjunction with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, is open to the public. Community members will be able to tour the facility, meet health-care providers and enjoy refreshments.

The clinic, which is located at 117 E. Main St., opened on Sept. 30. It offers walk-in urgent care, orthopedics, and neurosurgery. Nurse Practitioner Robin Rye, orthopedist Dr. Staley T. Jackson and neurosurgeon Dr. Saksith Smithason treat patients at the clinic.

Rye, who lives in Lake Waccamaw, treats urgent care patients at the clinic Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She has a doctor of Nursing degree from Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan. She has been with Southeastern Health since 2018, but will be familiar to some Whiteville patients from her previous positions at other Whiteville medical offices.

Jackson completed medical school at Ohio State University and completed residencies with the U.S. Public Service Hospital in Staten Island, New York, and New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. He has been on Southeastern Health’s medical staff since 1995. Jackson also sees patients at Southeastern Orthopedics in Lumberton and is the medical director of Southeastern Occupational Health WORKS.

Smithason joined Southeastern Health in 2016. He completed medical school at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand, and completed neurological surgery residencies at Prasart Neurological Institute in Thailand and at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Smithason also sees patients at Southeastern Neurological Center in Lumberton.

For information about Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville or to schedule an orthopedics appointment, call 910-207-6514. For a neurosurgery appointment, call 910-671-9298.

