Southeastern Health welcomes maternal fetal medicine specialist

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A maternal fetal medicine specialist has joined the women’s health team at Southeastern Health.

As a maternal fetal medicine specialist, also called a perinatologist, Dr. Jacqueline Muhammad provides a range of services for women who have high-risk pregnancies, including women who are at increased risk from genetic disorders because of advanced maternal age, women who are experiencing or have a history of pregnancy complications, and women with pre-existing medical conditions that might hurt their pregnancy outcome. She is available for preconception counseling.

Her office is on the campus of Southeastern Health Park, located at 4901 Dawn Drive, Ste. 1200 in Lumberton.

Muhammad is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Maternal Fetal Medicine and has an extensive background in managing high-risk pregnancies. She completed her maternal fetal medicine fellowship at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia after completing her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Muhammad received her medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of N.J.’s Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and received her bachelor’s degree in Biology from Howard University in Washington, D.C. She worked previously as a perinatologist at Wake Med Physician Practices in Raleigh.

Muhammad lives near Red Springs with her husband, John, and their children.

For information, call the Southeastern Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic at 910-671-4214. Preconception counseling does not require a referral.

