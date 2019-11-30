Health Department striving to increase the number of local breastfeeding-friendly workplaces

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Health Department is encouraging local workplaces to become breastfeeding-friendly.
Breastfeeding is considered one of the most effective measures in reducing Sudden Infant Death syndrome, and lowering the child’s risk of death during the first year, according to information from the department.
Breastfeeding-friendly workplaces show their support by designating a private breastfeeding room with a locking door, and providing comfortable seating, access to an electrical outlet, and a handwashing/hygiene station. Employers are also encouraged to provide flexible break schedules for their breastfeeding mothers. An employer is prohibited from designating a bathroom as the breastfeeding room for their employees.
Workplaces that become breastfeeding-friendly are given an award, and their names are listed on North Carolina’s Breastfeeding Coalition website. Several establishments in Robeson County are designated as breastfeeding-friendly. Elkay Manufacturing in Lumberton is the most recent employer to designate a private breastfeeding space. This effort was led by Carol Collins, public health educator; Paige Wilkins, Elkay’s Human Resources coordinator; and Jeanette Kinlaw, Elkay’s HR manager.
“Elkay wanted to take the next step in implementing a breastfeeding room to show their support for their employees who continue breastfeeding their babies after returning to work,” Collins said. “It is reassuring for breastfeeding mothers to know they are fully supported by their employer. It has been a pleasure working with Elkay and seeing all the hard work they have put into their breastfeeding room from start to finish.”
Elkay’s Wilkins said that “this was not only an important project but a fun one. We really wanted to create a nice environment for our breastfeeding teammates, so we really focused on not only the aesthetic of the room, but the supplies and comfort that it provided.”
Amanda Tencati, an Elkay Manufacturing teammate, has been using the breastfeeding room for a few months now.
“Having the Mothers Room at Elkay has been a blessing. After having my son four months ago, Elkay has gone above and beyond my expectations and allowed me a clean, private, and safe place to pump and store food for my son, an advantage many employers do not offer in this area,” she said.
Others who are interested should contact the Robeson County Health Department at 910-671-3200.