Southeastern Health hosts food drive for RCCCC

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health will have collection points at several facilities between Monday and Friday for a food drive to benefit the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s food assistance program.

Community members can donate nonperishable food and other items at the Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Centers in Lumberton, Pembroke and Red Springs; the Southeastern Community Health Education Center in Biggs Park Mall in Lumberton; and the Southeastern Health Mall, located beside Biggs Park Mall.

Suggested items to donate include baby food, diapers, canned meat, peanut butter, rice, oatmeal, evaporated milk, pasta and bottled water. The Robeson County Church and Community Center’s food assistance program is the county’s largest food pantry.

Call 910-272-1186 for more information.

