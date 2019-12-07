Only a few days left to experience Festival of Trees

This has been the week of thankfulness. Monday was actually The Public Health Thank You Day, where we pretty much pat each other on the back.

Most of what public health does is invisible to the general public until a salmonella outbreak occurs at a barbeque shack in Nash County or Legionaries’ disease is found at a fair in the mountains or the never-ending issues with controlling tuberculosis in Robeson County surfaces. Our workforce is about half the size it was before the recession, which puts a real strain on manpower when multiple shelters are opened for extended periods of time during disasters; whereas, during normal times employees must wear multiple hats and exhibit a variety of skills. We are fortunate to have an excellent work force here.

Looking at Thanksgiving in the bigger picture, I keep having a recurring memory. It was the early 1960s and I was a newspaper boy for the San Antonio Light. It was an afternoon paper so I could deliver it right after school before playing sports. I was 11 or 12, but these were safer times. I delivered via a new bicycle that was purchased when I actually made some money — nothing has changed about that habit.

Of course, Sunday morning was an early paper and I usually finished just about sunrise. I remember finishing and coming home and my dad would be drinking coffee and he would ask vague questions about how it had gone. I do not know if the questions changed much, but one morning he asked if anybody was particularly nice to me. I said there is this one guy who is always wrapped in a towel and invites me in for hot chocolate. Of course dad wanted to know what I did and I told him I just told the guy I was way too busy to stop and I kept going. The next day when I was delivering papers, I dropped one off at the place where the guy stayed and a neighbor said he is not here anymore, some people had come and moved him. Oh the power of the military.

It was years before I connected the dots. Unfortunately, in those times the military, like the priesthood, merely moved their problem people around rather than addressing the issue. I never said anything to my father and if I had he would have said he did not remember anything about it — while internally thinking he was just doing his job as a parent.

So for this holiday, let me say thank you to the people who have helped me over the years and received no acknowledgement for that help. It was appreciated.

