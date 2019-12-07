Only a few days left to experience Festival of Trees

LUMBERTON — The 34th annual Southeastern Hospice Festival of Trees closes until next year on Monday.
The festival, which began Friday, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Located in the Osterneck Auditorium in the Townsend Building at 102 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton, the festival includes a Holiday Tree Parade display, Santa Shop’s baked goods, Candy Cane Lane kid’s activities, and a silent auction. The theme this year is Merry and Bright for an event that offers a wide variety of gifts, decorations, food and holiday magic to spread that sentiment while also raising money for Southeastern Hospice. The annual event, which is organized by the Southeastern Health Foundation, is Southeastern Hospice’s only fundraiser.
Admission to the event is $4 for adults and $3 for children, with children ages 3 and younger admitted for free. A new feature this year is Tinsel Town Market, which includes several participating vendors: The Social Standard, Friends of Hospice, Miss Madigan, Tom Tom & Co, Acquisitions Ltd., and Kringle & Co.
Funds raised at the Festival of Trees benefit patients and families who receive treatment and services through Southeastern Hospice, Robeson County’s only nonprofit hospice agency by providing patient care, equipment, crucial and costly medications, and bereavement care for families who are served by Southeastern Hospice regardless of payment.
For more information about the Festival of Trees, call 910-671-5602.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.