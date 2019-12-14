Consider the gift of fitness this holiday

“Once again we come to the holiday season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.”

— Dave Barry, humor columnist

It is that time of year – the turkey leftovers are about gone and it is time to embark on that time-honored ritual of driving ourselves crazy figuring out what gifts to buy for family and friends.

Every year I say I am going to buy things early, and every November come Turkey Time, I have no gifts stockpiled. And according to my sources, since Thanksgiving was so late, we lost an entire week of pre-holiday shopping time. With my famous inattention to detail, however, this is probably a good thing as I am certain if I had purchased gifts ahead of time I would have no earthly idea where in my house they were located anyway. So my fellow “Not until Black Friday or Later” Christmas shoppers, sit back, relax, and check out the 2019 fitness wish list.

— Ban.Do Workout Gym Bag: There is nothing worse than going to the gym trying to juggle your cell phone, car keys and sweatshirt or jacket in your hands as you move from place to place in the gym. This gym bag from Ban.Do is stylish and practical. It is roomy at 20-by-9 inches and includes side pockets and eyelets to attach your headphones. They come in great colors and even have cool sayings on them. My favorite: “After this workout, we’re getting Tacos.” They retail at around $35.

— P.Volve 30-Day Evolution: If you are looking for a home workout gift for your “homie,” check out P.Volve. For $13, you get a 30-day plan with access to four downloadable workout videos to choose from. The only equipment you need are some exercise bands, light ankle and hand weights.

— Rx Jump Rope: Nothing was more fun when you were a kid than getting your jump rope on at the playground. This adult version of a jump rope is a fun and easy way to get cardio at home or on the go. You can choose the color of the handle as well as the cable and it is fully adjustable. The rope retails at $47 and is available at RXsmartgear.com.

— Hydracup Dual Threat Shaker Bottle: It is billed as the Swiss Army knife of shaker bottles because of the dual compartments. You can put pre-workout beverage in one side and post workout in the other. They are available on Amazon for around $12.

— Daily Harvest: If you are looking for some food options for your fitness friend or family member, check out a Daily Harvest Subscription. Subscribers get choices of super healthy smoothies, sundaes, overnight oats and parfaits. Subscription plans vary, but, for example, 24 cups a month comes out to about $7 per cup. Go to dailyharvest.com for more information.

— Fitbit Versa Smart Watch: Fitbits have evolved over the years and the latest version is the Fitbit Versa 2. This watch tracks steps, exercises such as biking or running, sleep as well as keeping a custom fitness score. They are available on Amazon for around $150.

Per usual, gym memberships, massages or personal training gift certificates as well as fitness wear also make great gifts for the exerciser in your life. While you are at it, take advantage of the sales and buy one thing for them and one for you.

From the Hansen women and Bruce, the wonder dog, we want to wish you a very Merry Christmas!

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

