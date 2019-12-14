Clinic opens in Columbus

December 14, 2019
Southeastern Health, in conjunction with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, hosted an open house and ribbon cutting on Dec. 6 for its first clinic in Columbus County. Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville, located at 117 E. Main St. in Whiteville, opened on Sept. 30. After a ceremonial ribbon cutting, ceremony attendees toured the facility, met providers, and enjoyed refreshments after the cutting of the ribbon. The clinic includes walk-in urgent care, orthopedics, and neurosurgery.

