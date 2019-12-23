Southeastern Health presents Dr. Samuel Britt the Dr. D.E. Ward Jr. Provider of Excellence Award

LUMBERTON — Dr. Samuel Britt recently was presented the Dr. D.E. Ward Jr. Provider of Excellence Award by Southeastern Health.
Britt, who was been affiliated with Southeastern Health since 1985, was given the award during a special presentation on Dec. 13. The award, established in 2017, is presented each year to a provider who best embodies the attributes exhibited by the late Dr. Ward.
Britt, a Lumberton native, now sees patients at the Southeastern Surgical Center, which is at the Southeastern Health Mall at Biggs Park Mall. He received his medical degree at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed residency training in general surgery at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Medical Center. After his residency, he joined Lumberton’s medical community.
“It is a great honor and privilege to accept this award,” Britt said. “This award means a lot to me.”
During the presentation ceremony, Britt talked about Ward’s life, and the long friendship he had with Ward, who even treated him when Britt was a high school student after he was hospitalized with a sports injury. Ward, a fellow Wake Forest alumnus, wrote Britt’s letter of recommendation for medical school. When it came time for him to decide on his specialty, he decided he wanted to be a general surgeon, like Ward.
“When I came back to Lumberton, he gave me the good advice to go into Lumberton Surgical,” Britt said. “Then I got to be a colleague of his for years and work with him. It was always a blessing to work with him.”
The Dr. D.E. Ward Jr. Provider of Excellence Award is named in honor of Ward’s 58 years of service on the Southeastern Health medical staff and for his tireless devotion to providing the highest quality of care to his patients, as well as his continuous efforts to improve Southeastern Health and the community.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.