Cooper appoints Malcolm to North Carolina Medical Board

December 23, 2019 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report
RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper recently appointed attorney and lifelong resident of Pembroke as a public member of the North Carolina Medical Board.

Joshua D. Malcolm’s three-year term on the board began Nov. 1.

“Public members have a unique role in ensuring that the best interests of patients and the public are paramount in board decisions,” said R. David Henderson, N.C Medical Board chief executive officer. “Malcolm is fully committed to the work of the board and to the health and safety of the people of North Carolina. We look forward to working with him.”

Malcolm is a former military officer and aviator who served on active duty for seven years with numerous deployments to the Middle East and eastern Europe, where he flew combat and combat support missions. After leaving the Air Force, he attended N.C. Central University School of Law, where he received his juris doctor degree.

Malcolm has practiced law for more than 15 years and most recently served as the general counsel for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, before entering private practice. He served on the Scotland Health Care System board of trustees for nine years and has also served on the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Malcolm lives in Pembroke with his wife, Meloria, and their two elementary school-aged sons. In addition, they have two older children, a son who is currently serving on active duty in the Horn of Africa as a member of the N.C. Air National Guard, and a daughter who is a full-time graduate student at UNCP.

