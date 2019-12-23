Ward finds fulfillment as volunteer in heart center where her mom was a patient

LUMBERTON — A year ago, Denise Ward retired from being a teaching assistant in Bladen County to help take care of her mother, Gillie Carroll. But after her mother passed away earlier this year, Ward found a new way to help others and cherish her mother’s memory, as a volunteer at Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular on the campus of Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

“My mother was the 100th patient here with Dr. Terry Lowry,” Ward said. “That was in March 2008, when she had a triple bypass. Some of the folks who worked in this unit then are still here. She loved Dr. Lowry. She was always in the Red Dress fashion show, and she always wanted Dr. Lowry as her escort.”

In her later years, Carroll spent much time at SRMC, sometimes as a patient, and sometimes as a visitor.

“When she was able to drive, she’d come here,” Ward said. “She’d bring pumpkin rolls and spread cheer. She was so thankful. She was just a go-getter. You never knew there was anything wrong with her. Her attitude was, ‘It’s in God’s hands.’”

Ward, who lives near Dublin, said she wanted to volunteer at the hospital to give back some of the care that her mother received.

“I love it. I don’t know what it is about volunteering, but, I guess, I’m here because my mom loved it,” Ward said. “I’m a helpful person. I want to give all that I can because they were so good to my mom.”

As a volunteer at the front desk of the heart center’s cardiovascular intensive care unit, Ward checks in patients who are going to have an echocardiogram or other procedure. She also spends time with patients’ family members, calling into the operating room to check on patients for the family, or assisting with whatever is needed. On a recent December morning, she was decorating the department’s Christmas tree.

“The holidays have been tough, but I think being up here helps with that, too,” Ward said. “I would encourage anyone who has the time to volunteer. They’ll give you plenty to do. For me, if I’ve got something on my mind, this makes my heart feel good, and it’s possible to make someone else feel good, too.”

To become a volunteer, Ward had to complete an application, have a background check, and attend an orientation that also included some online training.

“The training wasn’t hard, most of it was common sense,” Ward said. “That doesn’t mean this is an easy job. You can’t sit and play on your phone or read the paper. There’s always going to be somebody who needs something. But it’s fulfilling. I know what Southeastern Health has given my family, and now it’s my turn to give back.”

Janna Osman is the volunteer supervisor who oversees the program.

“I am so happy to have Denise as a volunteer,” Osman said. “The front desk in the heart center is manned solely by volunteers to welcome patients and visitors, check them in, and assist the staff with non-clinical needs to provide an excellent experience for our guests. Denise’s outgoing personality, friendly attitude, and compassion for others makes her the perfect volunteer in this area. Her service has been invaluable.”

Southeastern Health Guest Services Director Alisia Oxendine said volunteers like Ward provide a valuable service, and that the volunteer program is growing.

“Volunteers are enhancing the patient experience and allowing our clinical staff to have more time to provide direct patient care,” Oxendine said. “The volunteer program shows that there is ownership from members of the community who want to give back.”

To learn more about becoming a volunteer with Southeastern Health, contact Osman at [email protected] or 910-671-5093. More information can also be found online at www.srmc.org/main/volunteer-home.html.

By Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

