This past weekend, I accepted a friendly bet with my BFF and her husband over the New England Patriots vs. my beloved Cincinnati Bengals.

You don’t really have to follow football to know that Tom Brady and the Patriots are really good and, well, my Bengals, not so much. Much to everyone’s surprise however, my Bengals dominated for most of the first half of the game. They performed to the highest level both offensively and defensively right up until a shady call by the officials minutes before halftime resulted in a turnover.

In the second half, however, the Bengals forgot all the great stuff they were doing in the first half. They started turning over the ball, not hustling and, in the end, were soundly defeated. This game got me to thinking that our lives are a lot like a football game — we basically have two halves to play. From birth to age 50 is the first half, and 50 and above, the second. If we want to finish the second half of life on the field and with a victory, we need to work just as hard as we did in the first.

There is nothing better for getting through the third and fourth quarters of life than exercising. Age 50 is the age when our physicians will generally want to spend more time performing preventive maintenance on us. Chances are, if we let ourselves go up until this significant age, our health-care provider will find something that will be of concern, such as hypertension, diabetes or high cholesterol. By watching what we eat and being sure to get adequate exercise, we might avoid the lecture by our favorite doctor.

Here are the three components that should make up your second-half exercise program:

— Aerobic training: It is recommended that aerobic activity consist of 30 minutes or more, five times each week at a moderate rate of training or for 20 minutes at a more energetic pace three times a week. This can be walking, biking, swimming or a structured class. If you are just starting out, do the minimal amount of time at a lower intensity and work towards going harder and longer.

— Resistance training: When we age, we are going to lose muscle mass, particularly after age 50. If possible, two days per week, you should focus on resistance exercises. Many folks use machines to achieve this or go to the gym for the equipment — great if you can manage it but not a requirement. You can train at home with a set of free weights, tension bands, springs, or even use your own body weight as with isometrics. A combination of these training equipment ideas will give you the optimal outcome.

— Flexibility and stability: Not only will your muscularity start to atrophy when you get older, you will notice a degree of stiffness in joints along with a decrease in movement and stability. Problems with your equilibrium can ultimately impact your daily routine and make your life uncomfortable as you manage regular activity.

By combining exercise with a well-balanced diet, we can make the second half of our lives injury and illness-free. Keep in mind it is never too late to start a program. As always ask your physician before starting any new fitness program. With a little extra effort in the second half of life, you might end up earning a little overtime.

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist