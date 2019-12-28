Jobe portrait to hang in Lumberton Medical Clinic

LUMBERTON — A longtime physician assistant in Lumberton was honored recently with the unveiling of a portrait of her to mark her retirement this year.
Elizabeth Jobe, who trained as a PA at Duke University, joined Lumberton Medical Clinic on Nov. 1, 1976, where she worked until 2008. She then moved to Dr. Greg Locklear’s office. Her portrait was unveiled at the clinic on Dec. 17
“I certainly appreciate this,” Jobe said. “This was our life for a long time. We had a great staff to work with, and good patients. I miss the staff, I miss the patients, but I don’t miss the paperwork. Thank you for your thoughtfulness and support over the years.”
Southeastern Health’s Government Affairs Officer Reid Caldwell spoke at the unveiling at the Lumberton Medical Clinic, where the portrait will be hung. He said Jobe was the first “midlevel” provider to be honored with a portrait on her retirement, though she was not likely to be the last.
When Jobe began practicing, physician assistants were a relatively new medical profession. The first class of formerly trained PAs graduated from Duke University in 1967. Since then, the role of the midlevel provider has grown as the profession became more known in the United States. At Southeastern Health, they are now called “advanced practice providers.”
“We thought this would be a great place to start our new tradition of honoring our advanced practice providers,” Caldwell said. “We have many APPs on the medical staff now, and we should honor their contributions to the medical center and to the health care of our community. We’re kicking this off with our first APP to reach that milestone of retirement. This portrait will be hung in the clinic where you spent most of your time practicing.”
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.