There are important things to know about new county dog law

As we near the implementation of the revised Animal Control rules, there are a few things that need to be stressed.

First, an owner of a pet is defined. Too many times people have said that is not my dog, it just took up here. An owner is now defined as a person who has a possessory property right in a dog — which would include harboring an animal. If an animal is fed, watered, provided housing, etc. it is owned at that point and the owner is accountable for all actions.

Second, and this is a big one, “any animal which appears lost, stray or unwanted, or not wearing a current valid rabies tag as required by state law, may be seized, impounded and confined in a humane manner in the county animal shelter.” Note animals not wearing the rabies vaccination tag will be picked up and taken to the animal shelter. Depending upon vaccination status and number of days confined, the charge to retrieve your animal may be more than $60. If the animal is not claimed within five days, the owner loses rights to the animal.

The number of pets owned is now limited. There is a two-pet limit for people in a mobile home park or a multi-family residential housing area. There is a three-dog limit in any area zoned with the classification of single family lots (R-1). Larger tracts of land have no limits on the number of animals that can be possessed and hunters are exempt. Incorporated areas and landlords may further limit these numbers as they see fit. The grandfather clause allows one to possess more animals if they were listed with the tax administrator — an activity that is occurring right now.

Christmas has come and gone. For the first time since 1970 I did not have turkey on that day — 49 years ago at Ft. Reilly the first sergeant invited the NCOs under him to dinner with his family — his wife was German and we ate goose. The year before we were promised to be up front at the “Bob Hope Show” in Phu Bai, Vietnam. We were accorded this honor because we had been in the field the longest. We were notified early in December and I had alerted my parents to keep an eye out for me. As we went to the extraction site we were ambushed despite a “cease fire” being declared. In today’s parlance I always worried that everyone did not get the memo, which turned out to be true in this case. Anyway, no extraction, bodies shipped off — the sudden realization that in 12 hours families would be praying for the safety of their child who was unknowingly gone. They did drop off some turkey for us for dinner. I sent a letter to my parents telling them why I did not make it on TV — unfortunately they were in Libya so it was mid-January before the letter arrived to them.

I never again wrote about anything but the weather and bugs — the gap in time was too great to overcome. It was a lesson well learned.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Smith-bill-1.jpg

Bill Smith Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.

