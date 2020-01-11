Alzheimer’s workshop is Feb. 6

LAURINBURG — A dementia education workshop has been scheduled for Feb. 6 at Scotia Village
The free workshop, titled Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being presented by the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter. It is to take place 10:30-11:30 a.m. Scotia Village is located at 2200 Elm Ave. in Laurinburg.
Attendees will learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, and current research and treatments available.
The program is open to individuals with a recent diagnosis and/or are in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and related dementia diseases, their families and care-partners. Members of the public interested in learning more about planning, resources and services that are available may also attend. Registration is required to ensure space for all attendees. To sign up for the workshop, visit tinyurl.com/UnderstandingALZFeb6 or call 800-272-3900.
“This is one of the many programs we offer to let those impacted by Alzheimer’s know that we are here for them from the beginning of a diagnosis and throughout their journey with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Eastern North Carolina Chapter. “This is a wonderful opportunity to learn how to be prepared to meet the changes ahead and live well for as long as possible.”
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Every 65 seconds someone in the United States develops Alzheimer’s.
An estimated 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease, including 170,000 North Carolina residents. The number of Americans with Alzheimer’s is estimated to grow to as many as 14 million by the year 2050.
More than 16 million family and friends, including 473,000 in North Carolina, provide unpaid care to people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia in the United States.
In 2018, friends and family of those with Alzheimer’s in North Carolina provided an estimated 538 million hours of unpaid care, a contribution valued at $6.8 billion.