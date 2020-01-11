Conversationset for Jan. 28

PEMBROKE — Residents 55 years old and older are invited to an event at which they can discuss issues that affect them with people who can make a difference in the community.

Healthy Robeson will be the host of the Community Conversation event. It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Berea Baptist Church, located at located at 120 N. Odum St. in Pembroke. Lunch will be served.

Ongoing community conversations guide Healthy Robeson to focus its efforts on topics that are most relevant to the community.

Healthy Robeson is a collaborative group of concerned citizens representing a broad range of local agencies such as health care, human service, education, clergy, business and the community at large. The vision of the community partnership is to establish Robeson County as the healthiest county in North Carolina.

Attendees must RSVP by Jan. 20 with Healthy People Healthy Carolinas Evidence Based Intervention Specialist Ivine Lucas by calling 910-671-5000, ext. 7815.

