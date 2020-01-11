Physician assistant joins Southeastern Orthopedics

January 11, 2020 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report
Gaskell

LUMBERTON — A physician assistant has joined the staff at Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Orthopedics.

Abby Gaskell has four years of experience in orthopedics and orthopedic surgery. After receiving her undergraduate degree in exercise science in 2011 from Hope College in Holland, Michigan, she received her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from University of Saint Francis in 2013.

Originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan, Gaskell previously practiced with Brevard Physician Associates’ Emergency Medicine Division in Florida. She currently lives in Fayetteville.

To schedule an appointment with Gaskell at Southeastern Orthopedics, which is located in Southeastern Health Park at 4901 Dawn Drive, Suite 2300, in Lumberton, call 910-738-1065.

Gaskell
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Gaskell-Abby.jpgGaskell

Staff report