Safe storage of firearms prevents deaths

LUMBERTON — The Duke Endowment recently renewed a three-year “Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas” grant to Southeastern Health to expand Healthy Robeson coalition work to improve physical activity, nutrition and chronic disease reduction in Robeson county. This is the second $450,000 grant cycle SeHealth has received in this program.

“The new grant starts in January,” said SeHealth’s Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas facilitator Cathy Hunt. “This year is the third year of the first round. We’ve got 10 evidence-based programs under the grant that address the main issues in different ways.”

One of the programs seeded from the first round of grant funding recently began to literally show fruit, though technically it was vegetables. SeHealth’s Community Health Services funded several agriculture programs at each Robeson County high school, working with Future Farmers of America students to grow food for the pantry at Robeson County Church and Community Center. This month, the first crops were harvested and donated: turnips and kale from Red Springs High School and collards from Lumberton High School.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to work with local schools and the food pantry,” Hunt said. “We’re one of the most food insecure areas in the state. Our goal is to make the Robeson County Church and Community Center a ‘pantry of choice,’ where those in need can choose between several healthy food options that are available, almost like a grocery store.”

With their share of the grant funding, the different FFA programs are growing vegetables, herbs, and raising chickens for eggs.

“We’re looking at doing some hydroponics as well,” Hunt said. “Everyone is on board, and we’re experimenting with different ideas.”

Jada Jackson, the FFA advisor at Lumberton High School, said the students grew 170 heads of collards this semester that they harvested and donated.

“Normally, all of our plants that we grow are sold as fundraisers, with 100 percent of the money going to pay for things like conferences, but these will go into the community aspect of FFA,” Jackson said. “Being able to partner with the hospital provides an opportunity to give back to the community, which we were searching for. Our goal is to continuously provide fresh seasonal crops for people in our community that can’t afford to go to a grocery store and buy non-packaged items. This way they’ll get 100 percent nutrition and know where their food came from.”

Anna Mercer, 16, is the reporter for the LHS FFA chapter.

“In our motto, it says, ‘Living to Serve,’ that’s something we always strive to do,” Mercer said. “We want to be able to help our community, so when we got the opportunity to plant these collards, we were really happy to know it was going to go to a good cause.”

Other programs that have received funding from the grant are the Coordinated Approach to Child Health (CATCH) Program, which partners with Public Schools of Robeson County; CATCH Kid’s Club, which partners with Robeson County Parks and Recreation Department and PSRC after-school programs; Chronic Disease Self-Management Program; CATCH Early Childhood, which partners with LRDA Head Starts; Walk with a Doc; Safe Routes to Schools, which partners with PSRC; Community Café, which partners with various townships and organizations; Community Garden, which partners with Southside Ashpole and Rowland; Healthy Food Pantry, which partners with RCC&CC; and Point of Decision Prompts, which partners with Rowland and SeHealth.

“We’re looking forward to beginning the next grant cycle and thankful that The Duke Endowment has put their trust in us to be one of their partners in the Healthy People, Healthy Carolinas grant,” said SeHealth’s Community Health Services Director Lekisha Hammonds.

RCC&CC Executive Director Andrew Collier said getting fresh produce for the food pantry has been difficult.

“Part of why the Health People, Healthy Carolinas grant has been so great for our partnership is because we have struggled for the entire existence of this 50-year-old organization to have fresh produce for our food pantry recipients,” Collier said. “It’s been on our radar for a long time to try and have fresh produce. Produce is some of the most expensive food you can buy. To be able to offer fresh produce, even on a limited basis, is a game changer for us.”

Lumberton High School students Madison Nobles and Anthony Hunt harvest collards on Dec. 9. The vegetables were grown at school by the Future Farmers of America club and donated to the Robeson County Church and Community Center's food pantry under one of the programs funded by the Healthy Peoples, Healthy Carolinas grant, which is administered through Southeastern Health.

By Roxana Ross