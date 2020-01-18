Safe storage of firearms prevents deaths

By: Bill Smith - Contributing columnist

It has been pointed out that juvenile firearm deaths have increased by 59% since 2009 in North Carolina. From 2016 to 2018 more than 800 children went to emergency rooms. And, 17% of gun owners neither lock up or unload their guns. Is there a correlation here?

The right to bear arms is not a blanket approval of having guns available for children to access. I have said in the past, I need a 20-minute warning of the impending invasion in order for me to track down the ammo to go with my firearms because they are not remotely in the same area. Handguns accounted for 88% of firearm deaths to children 17 years old and younger. From 2016 to 2018, 154 children died from gunshot wounds.

Nationally, the statistics are gruesome. In 2017 there were 144 police officers who died in the line of duty and 1,000 active duty servicemen worldwide who died. Compare that to the 2,462 school-aged children who were killed by firearms and you get a feel for the size of the problem. The death rate is six to nine times higher in the United States than in the other developed countries. Eighty-six percent of the deaths involved boys, and 41% of the deaths were to black children.

Keeping a gun and ammo separate and using a trigger lock are easy steps to take and may prevent a catastrophic outcome. As they use to say, at some point you have to act like the adult in the room.

Bill Smith

Contributing columnist

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.

