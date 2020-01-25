LUMBERTON — Dr. Allan Andrews has joined Southeastern Digestive Health Center, an affiliate of Southeastern Health.

Andrews received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University in 1991 and his medical degree from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1999. Originally from Vermont, Andrews was a member of the U.S. Army for 11 years, and has worked at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, D.C., the Craig Joint Theater Hospital in Bagram, Afghanistan, and the Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center in Ft. Gordon, Georgia. Most recently, he practiced at Wilmington Health in Wilmington for 10 years.

Andrews specializes in digestive diseases, such as irritable bowel syndrome, and also sees patients with liver disease and performs colon cancer screenings.

“I enjoy evaluating patients with challenging digestive problems in order to help them feel better,” Andrews said.

To schedule an appointment with Andrews at Southeastern Digestive Health Center, which is located at 725 Oakridge Blvd., Building A, Suite 3, call 910-738-3103.

Andrews https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_SeHealth-Andrews-Allan.jpg Andrews