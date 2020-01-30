SeHealth Foundation gala to benefit community health programs

Peace Peace A kickoff event for the 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving Kickoff was held on Nov. 21, 2019, at the home of Dr. and Mrs. John Rozier. This year's gala is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton. A kickoff event for the 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving Kickoff was held on Nov. 21, 2019, at the home of Dr. and Mrs. John Rozier. This year's gala is scheduled for Feb. 28 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Tickets are now available for the Southeastern Health Foundation’s 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving.

The gala will benefit the Best Health Forward campaign for community health programs administered by Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services. The gala, which is presented by Robins & Morton, will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 28 at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center in Lumberton.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for this black-tie event, as well as individual tickets, which cost $150 each. Space is limited.

The band PUNCH, an eight-piece band with a horn section and multiple lead vocalists, will provide the evening’s entertainment.

Dr. Robin Peace, a physician at Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton, is the 2020 Gala chairperson. She said this year’s community-health centered beneficiary is a subject close to her heart.

“Over the last 21 years, I have spent a lot of time educating and empowering the community about making healthier choices,” Peace said. “I am very passionate about this year’s gala efforts. The proceeds raised will assist with expanded health screenings, improved access to care with transportation support and prevention of drug misuse among our children. As the gala chair, my hope and prayer is that our community which I have come to love, will join me in supporting this worthy cause.”

Since 1993, the Southeastern Health Foundation Gala has contributed more than $2 million to advance and promote Southeastern Health and the services the organization provides.

“Best Health Forward advances our community’s health needs in relation to three main priorities named in the 2017 Community Health Needs Assessment: obesity, substance misuse/mental health and social determinants of health,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director “Within those priorities, we have identified several existing community programs we can help expand to address those issues. All of the funds raised in this campaign will go to existing and proven community health programs in and around Robeson County. We believe pledging the combined funds of our two signature events is the first step forward to success. Our commitment to bold efforts and goals is stronger than ever.”

On Nov. 21, the 28th annual Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving Kickoff was held at the home of Dr. John Rozier. The Foundation credits the gala’s long success to a supportive community, a talented gala committee and devoted past gala chairs.

To help promote the gala and the Best Health Forward campaign, the Southeastern Health Foundation has launched a special website, www.besthealthforward.org, where supporters can buy tickets and sponsorships, or make a direct donation.

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

