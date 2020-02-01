New rules governing cats, dogs goes into effect today

While the news is abuzz about the 2019 coronavirus, information is going to be very fluid. There will be a lot of printed material about this, so let me look at something else.

The new Animal Control rules are effective today. This does not include the requirement for licensing, which will occur in the summer. With the advent of the rule, enforcement will be heightened. Animals without rabies vaccination tags are considered strays. A stray animal is required to be held 72 hours by state law for owner redemption. We have increased that in Robeson County to 120 hours. At the end of the hold period the animal is available for adoption, to be acquired by rescue groups or to be legally disposed of. The original owner forfeited all rights to the animal.

So an animal — dog, cat or ferret aged 4 moths or older — is picked up not wearing a current rabies tag. The animal will be taken to the shelter. The owner must provide proof of ownership — veterinary records or such — and provide proof of a current rabies vaccination. If the animal is not current on the vaccination, the minimum charge to reclaim the animal is $65, Each additional day is $5 more.

Dogs will now be labeled dangerous or potentially dangerous depending upon the severity of an attack. Either way, once declared, a pen must be constructed to certain standards, including a cement floor. Proof of liability insurance must be provided. The animal must be spayed or neutered. A warning sign must be displayed. The dog can only come out of the pen muzzled and leashed, and cannot be taken into public areas. You must get a permit to house a dangerous/potentially dangerous dog for $100. If the dog was kept for 10 days of observation because of biting someone the cost will be at least $110 for fines and services.

As you can see, it really starts adding up, so keeping your animal under control is the prudent thing to do.

Recently there have been some big dog rescues. These have been discovered by the county animal cruelty officer, Katherine Floyd, which has required Animal Control to assist in capturing the animals.

In the recent one outside of Lumberton, a comment was made that Animal Control had been there three times and done nothing. The complaint received was about noise — specifically, dogs barking. I went to this location with Animal Control and we honked the horn, slammed truck doors and rang the doorbell. There was one dog in the back that made no noise. The owner came out and said the dog barked when the cats cut through the yard. While there were dogs visible inside, the inside of the house could not be the way we found it last week as she came out the door. All this is to say, at the time of the complaint there was nothing obviously wrong.

Remember, these heightened rules were requested by our population due to the number of fatal and serious attacks we have suffered recently. It is a different day.

Bill Smith is the director of the Robeson County Health Department.

