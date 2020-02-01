Health events

February 1, 2020 robesonian

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled this month at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Diabetes: Southeastern Health’s Diabetes Community Center will host a diabetes support group on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The event is free.

— Nutrition Trivia: CHEC Specialist Kristian Phillips will host Nutrition Trivia on Thursday at 9 a.m. The event is free. Wellness credit is offered to employees of Southeastern Health who attend.

— Heartburn and Reflux: A free information session on heartburn and reflux will be presented by Gastroenterologist Dr. Allan Andrews of Southeastern Digestive Health Center on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m.

— Walk with a Doc and Heart Health Fair: A heart health fair will take place in conjunction with Walk with a Doc on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Cardiologist Dr. Chris Walters will speak at the event, which is being held at Biggs Park Mall. For more information, call 910- 272-1186. The health fair will feature information booths and refreshments for the first 150 attendees.

— Conversations from the Heart: SeHealth Healthy Communities A-Z Project Specialist Carlotta Winston will present Conversations from the Heart at noon on Feb. 14. The event is free. For more information, call 910-272-1186.

— Exercise after a Heart Attack: Southeastern Health Cardiopulmonary Rehab Manager James Smith will give a presentation on exercise after a heart attack on Feb. 18, at 9 a.m. The event is free.

— Weight Loss: Southeastern Health Employee Health and Wellness Nurse Debbie Phillips will host a free weight loss support group on Feb. 18 at 5:15 p.m. For more information, call 910-735-8562.

— Heart Healthy Diet: Southeastern Health Care Management Specialist Lynda Derzanski will present a free information session on heart healthy diet tips on Feb. 21, at 2 p.m.

— Heart and Vascular Services: Physician assistant Don Metzger of Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular will present on the heart and vascular services available at Southeastern Health on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. The event is free.

— Understanding Ovarian Cancer: A free webinar will stream at noon on Feb. 28. The event is free.