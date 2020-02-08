SeHealth to hold heart events

Walters Walters

LUMBERTON — To celebrate American Heart Month this February, Southeastern Health has many events focused on heart health throughout the month.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center in Biggs Park Mall will hold an event titled #ourhearts are healthier together, which will include a health fair with information booths and food for the first 150 people. Cardiologist Dr. Chris Walters of Southeastern Cardiology and Cardiovascular Clinic and Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular will speak at noon. This event is also part of the Walk with a Doc series.

Walters, a St. Pauls native and Lumberton resident, received his medical degree from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed his residency at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. He also completed fellowships with University of Kentucky and Duke University. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

On Friday Southeastern Health Healthy Communities Project Specialist Carlotta Winston will speak at noon at CHEC, leading Conversations from the Heart. She will repeat this event on Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. at Southeastern Lifestyle Fitness Center Lumberton.

On Feb. 16 Southeastern Health is asking local churches to participate in Go Red from the Pulpit by focusing on topics related to heart health. Some of the ways churches can participate include inviting a guest speaker, encouraging church members to wear red during the service, holding a vigil for people who have passed away because of chronic illnesses related to heart health, or have a healthy meal after a church service to promote healthy living to members. Churches who participate are asked to send in photos to be shared on Southeastern Health and Community Health Services social media. For more information on this event, call 910-272-1186.

Exercise After a Heart Attack will be the subject of an event at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18 at CHEC. Southeastern Health Cardiopulmonary Rehab Manager James Smith will speak on this subject.

On Feb. 20 there will be a second #ourhearts are healthier together event from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pembroke Boys and Girls Club. Physician Assistant and Patient Navigator Catherine Gaines will speak, and there will be free health screenings. There also will be food for the first 50 people.

Southeastern Health Care Manager Specialist Linda Derzanski will lead the Heart Healthy Diet event at 2 p.m. on Feb. 21 at CHEC. She will be talking about the benefits of cooking at home instead of eating out.

There will be a second event on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at CHEC. Physician Assistant Don Metzger of Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular will give a heart and vascular services overview.

The Biggs Park Mall Walking Challenge will run from Feb. 24 through Feb. 28. During this time, participants can register at CHEC to walk at least five laps inside the mall and be entered to win a gift card for $500 from Biggs Park Mall.

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

