‘NUR’ as if your heart depended on it

The other day, a T-shirt caught my eye as a potential gift for my 5 a.m. walking buddies. I prefer to run but in deference to their likings and the practicality of walking while venting, counseling one another and solving world problems, we slow our roll. But I digress, back to the gift. It was a T-shirt lettered with the following: “RUN spelled backwards is NUR … That’s a NUR for me.” Even if running is a “NUR” for you, it is vital to incorporate some type of cardiovascular exercise into your life.

According to The American Heart Association, this year an estimated 1.2 million Americans will suffer a new or recurrent heart attack. Every one in three deaths in the United States is attributed to heart disease. While heredity can play a part, our lifestyle choices are a much larger contributor. Take a moment to think about your own family and friends. How many of you know one or more people who have suffered a heart attack or had a heart-related surgery or procedure?

As February is Heart Month — not just the chocolate variety — let’s look at the heart healthy benefits of exercise.

— Strengthens your heart muscle: Exercise strengthens your heart and improves circulation.

— Lowers cholesterol and triglycerides: LDL or bad cholesterol and triglycerides can clog your arteries and cause a heart attack or stroke. Cardiovascular exercise, combined with a healthy diet, can lower these levels and, thus, lower you chance of heart disease.

— Lowers blood pressure: High blood pressure is considered the silent killer because many times there are no symptoms until something bad happens. Keeping your blood pressure managed is easier if you exercise. Lower body fat levels and a more efficient and strong heart from being fit can lower BP levels.

— Lowers stress: While stress is not a direct cause of heart disease, it is a contributing factor. When we are stressed, our blood pressure elevates, which can contribute to stroke or heart attack. Exercise releases chemicals in the brain that make us happier and less stressed.

Experts recommend at least five days per week of cardiovascular exercise (walking, biking, running, swimming, etc.) for 30 minutes or more to keep your heart healthy. Also mixing in a little strength training to keep your body fat lower is also a great idea to keep your heart beating strong. Keep an eye on your blood pressure, have regular check-ups and let your doctor know if you are having any chest pain either with or without exercise. As always, before you start any exercise program, run it by them as well.

If you want more information on keeping your heart healthy, check out all the free Heart Month events sponsored by Southeastern Health at southeasternhealth.org. For more information on the events in your area, call 910 671-5595.

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

