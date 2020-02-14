Nursing review course set at SRMC March 24, March 25

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A two-day Critical Care Registered Nurse/Progressive Care Certified Nurse Review Course has been scheduled for March 24 and March 25 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The course is being jointly presented by Southeastern Health’s Department of Learning and Pamela D. Bartley Nurse Education, LLC. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. in SRMC’s Assembly Room. The registration fee is $140 for any registered nurse and includes a study guide, and breakfast and lunch on both days. Registration and payment are due by March 4.

The course is designed to provide participants with a review to prepare them to take the adult CCRN and PCCN certification exam, or as a refresher worth 14 contact hours of Nursing Continuing Professional Development.

PDB Nurse Education LLC was founded in 2011 by Pamela D. Bartley, past president of the S.C. Emergency Nurses Association. She has more than 30 years of nursing experience.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center is located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.

To register, or for more information, contact Southeastern Health Professional Clinical Practice Leader Antonia Clark at 910-671-5420, or [email protected]

