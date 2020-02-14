Free health screenings offered on Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Health screenings will be offered by Wellness on Wheels on Tuesday at the Lumberton Christian Care Center.

The screenings, which will be provided at no cost, will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon. In addition to the health screenings, attendees will receive assistance with health insurance.

Wellness on Wheels, or WOW, is a program of Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services. Lumberton Christian Care Center is located at 202 E. Second St. in Lumberton.

Call 910-671-5595 for more information.

