SRMC medical staff names new officers

LUMBERTON — Physicians at Southeastern Regional Medical Center have elected new officers to lead the medical staff.
Chosen to serve a two-year term that started in January were Dr. Robin Peace, president; Dr. Eric Breitbart, president-elect; and Dr. Kailash Chandwani, secretary/treasurer. Dr. Dennis Stuart is immediate past president.
Dr. Vanesh Khetpal and Breitbart will serve two-year terms as chairs of the departments of medicine and surgery, respectively.
Peace, a family practitioner who is a native of Granville County, has been practicing in Robeson County for 21 years, and with Southeastern Health since 2015 at the Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton. She is also a medical provider for Southeastern Hospice. A graduate of East Carolina University School of Medicine, she completed her residency at Pitt Memorial Hospital in Greenville in 1998. Before joining Southeastern Health full-time, Peace practiced with Robeson Health Care Corporation for 17 years, serving as chief medical officer for 11 of those years. During that time, she also served as a hospitalist with Southeastern Regional Medical Center. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and the American Academy of HIV Medicine.
“I was honored to be asked to serve as medical staff president,” Peace said. “I look forward to representing Southeastern Health and the medical staff.”
Breitbart is an orthopedic surgeon who has specialized in sports medicine at Southeastern Health’s Southeastern Orthopedics since 2015. A native of New Jersey, Breitbart received a medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey in Newark in May 2009. He completed an orthopedic residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2014 and a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in July 2015. He received specialized training in both adult sports medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and pediatric sports medicine through the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Chandwani is an interventional pain physician who joined Southeastern Spine and Pain Clinic in 2013. He received his medical degree from Sindh Medical College in Pakistan in 2001 and completed a residency in anesthesiology at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock in 2009. He also completed a fellowship in interventional pain management at University Hospitals, Case Medical Center in Cleveland in 2010. He is certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology.
Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.