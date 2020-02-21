Conversations on health issues coming to Red Springs March 24

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Residents who are 55 years and older are being offered the chance to discuss health issues that affect them with people who can make a difference in the community.

The Healthy Robeson “Community Conversations” event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. March 24 at St. Joseph MRC Solid Rock Church in Red Springs.

Ongoing conversations like these guide Healthy Robeson to focus its efforts on topics that are most relevant to the community. St. Joseph MRC Solid Rock Church is located at 305 E. Sixth St. in Red Springs. Breakfast will be served.

People interested in attending need to call Community Health Services intern Jada Walker at 910-671-5000, Ext. 7410, by March 16.

