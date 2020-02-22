Southeastern Radiology reaccredited

February 22, 2020 robesonian Health 0
By: Roxana Ross
Southeastern Radiology Associates recently received reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology in computed tomography scan.

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Radiology Associates has received reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology in computed tomography scan for adult and pediatric patients, and achieved ACR’s designation as an ACR Lung Cancer Screening Center.

“We are very blessed to have leadership and staff who strive to make this and other accreditations possible here at Southeastern Health,” said Jeff Inman, Southeastern Health’s Technical Operations supervisor. “Our community will be better served knowing they are getting the best in imaging standards.”

The accreditations, which last for three years, were given after the computed tomography services of Southeastern Radiology Associates were surveyed by the American College of Radiology’s Committee on Computed Tomography Accreditation of the Commission on Quality and Safety.

Southeastern Radiology Associates is located at 209 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.

Southeastern Radiology Associates recently received reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology in computed tomography scan.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Radiology-pix.jpgSoutheastern Radiology Associates recently received reaccreditation from the American College of Radiology in computed tomography scan.

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.