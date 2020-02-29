Employees honored for service to SeHealth

This past week at Hard Road CrossFit, my coach had us working on handstand skills. For most people this is not too exciting but for me it was a big deal.

As athletic as I am, gymnastic skills have always frustrated me. I cannot really even do a somersault without having to sit five minutes to get over being dizzy. Because of this, I have avoided the handstand portion of CrossFit for four years now. This past week, however, I decided as I am not getting any younger it was time to master at least one gymnastic skill. I am proud to say that at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, I did my first-ever handstand at the age of 56! I did it after class and off in a corner but as soon as I got up I heard cheers coming from all around the gym.

My daughter Nikki was grinning from ear-to-ear and my coach, David, gave me a hug. My fitness family had seen me conquer my fears and were there to support me. That, my friends, is why group fitness can be so special.

Here are some of the benefits of getting fitness on with your people:

— Coaching: When you exercise together with other people around you, there will be a qualified fitness expert that will lead the whole group. They can answer questions, cheer you on and act as a personal trainer to modify your workout to make it the most beneficial.

— More bang for your buck: Joining a gym that offers group exercise will give you more bang for your buck. You can enjoy many more fitness benefits when you are in the right group of people. You can encourage each other, have fun and hold each other accountable for making it to class. When you are going solo, it is easier to skip a workout and stay home because no one is expecting you.

— Lower risk of injury: Having a group of people around you that have the same goals as you is very helpful and can decrease the risk of getting injured. This is because when you are doing a certain routine or a workout the wrong way, the folks that you are with during the exercise will help you correct your form and positioning. A coach or group leader can also keep an eye on you to make sure your form is correct.

— Higher endorphin output: When you exercise in groups, you will feel lighter, happier, and calmer even after an intense workout session. Exercising in a group increases the production of your endorphins or happy hormones. This is a great opportunity to share a laugh and make new friends.

— Camaraderie between participants: Group exercises are not only meant to provide you benefits on your fitness goals alone, but they are pretty great for building your social life. You can meet a lot of people and gain new friends! And when this happens, you’ll be more excited every time your group is scheduled for a class.

So whether it’s CrossFit, Zumba, Spin or even a Running Club, exercising with other people can be a great way to keep your fitness routine fresh and develop some lifelong friendships. And who knows, for those of us single folks, we just might meet someone special who shares our love for fitness!

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist