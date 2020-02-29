Employees honored for service to SeHealth

LUMBERTON — One hundred and one employees were honored Tuesday at Southeastern Health’s annual service awards banquet.
SeHealth’s administrators presented service pins during the after-dinner ceremony held in Southeastern Regional Medical Center’s dining room. Those in attendance made dinner selections from a variety of delicious entrees prepared by SeHealth’s Food and Nutrition Services staff. Entertainment was provided by Musician Michael Hulett.
Employees celebrating a five-year anniversary milestone of 15 or more years were honored at the ceremony by receiving service pins. More than 2,200 employees work on Southeastern’s main campus and affiliated agencies. (SRMC department follows each employee’s name; employees are residents of Lumberton except where noted.)
Henry L. Stephens (Third East) of St. Pauls was recognized for 45 years of service.
Honored for 40 years of service were: Rhonda L. Carter (Information Technology) of St. Pauls; Anna M. Cooke (Telecommunications); Lucinda H. Locklear (Human Resources); and Catherine Smith (Pharmacy) of Shannon.
Receiving 35 year pins were: Deborah L. Ayers (6-Bed Tower) of St. Pauls; Bonnie Biggs (Gift Shop); Fay M. Blanks (Patient Access); Tina L. Bullard (Pharmacy); Tammy M. Coleman (Administration); Anna M. Hammonds (Information Technology) of St. Pauls; Thomas V. Pratt (Third East); and Teresa C. Vanderford (Utilization Management) of Whiteville.
Recognized for 30 years of service were: Gwendolyn G. Blue (Medical Imaging) of Orrum; Ramona Bradley (Food & Nutrition Services) of Whiteville; Joshua B. Buie (Food & Nutrition Services); Lora M. Dietrich (Pulmonary Services) of Eastover; Linda M. Gerald (Third East); Laura Sissy Grantham (Southeastern Health Foundation); Diane H. Liles (Health Information Management); Regina O. McGirt (Cardio Rehab) of Maxton; Melanie G. McKee (Care Coordination); Ethel M. Piggott (6-Bed Tower) of Whiteville; Sheila Slaughter (Information Technology) of Fairmont; Tronda B. Sturdivant (NICU) of Rowland; Leslie W. Tyner (Engineering/Facility Management); and Shelia F. Williams (Southeastern Hospice) of Red Springs.
Honored for 25 years of service were: Julie R. Atkinson (Laboratory); Cheryl A. Chavis (Customer Relations); Christine E. Eason (Physical Therapy) of Fayetteville; Deborah A. Fagan (Labor/Delivery); Ardie M. Gilchrist (Food & Nutrition Services) of Fayetteville; Kenneth B. Hilbourn (Echocardiology) of Chadbourn; Phyllis Jacobs (Emergency Services); Donna B. Kinlaw (Quality Management) of Dublin; John McKoy (Southeastern Home Medical Equipment) of Shannon; and Joyce D. Slate (WoodHaven) of Red Springs.
Recognized with 20 year pins were: Susan G. Bass (Supply Chain Management) of St. Pauls; Michelle M. Blair (Southeastern Multi-Specialty and Urgent Care Whiteville) of Bladenboro; Doris L. Britt (Revenue Cycle); Sharon D. Campbell (WoodHaven) of St. Pauls; Sandra K. Chavis (Southeastern Radiology Associates); Murrell L. Dockery (Physician Services); Aundrea R. Emanuel (Southeastern Medical Clinic Fairmont); Carolyn R. Graham (Physician Services); Miranda I. Graham (Epic); Chris C. Guess (Patient Movement); Billy C. Hammonds (Pre-Admission Testing); Mary E. Ivey (Emergency Services) of Evergreen; Don R. Jacobs (Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular); Teresa S. Jones (5 Tower); Cassandra King (Emergency Services); Cathlene Locklear (Resource Pool) of Rowland; Jeffery Locklear (Supply Chain Management); Kimberly Locklear (Pharmacy) of Pembroke; Ruth J. McAlister (Southeastern Family Medicine Clinic at The Oaks) of Chadbourn; Emily D. Parnell (Gibson Cancer Center) of Bladenboro; Elaine L. Pate (System Development) of Fairmont; Marilyn R. Reaves (Revenue Integrity) of Whiteville; Phillip W. Richardson (Community Health Services) of Evergreen; Christy P. Rogers (Laboratory) of Rowland; Mark Ross (Physical Therapy); Sudie B. Smith (Resource Pool); Pamela S. Ward (Surgical Services) of Cerro Gordo; and Judy L. Williams (Southeastern Medical Clinic Red Springs) of Maxton.
Honored for 15 years of service were: Jennifer R. Altman (Acute Care Services) of St. Pauls; Katie R. Atkinson (Pharmacy) of Orrum; Annette D. Baxley (Surgical Services); Karen D. Blackmon (Southeastern Hospice); Meredith G. Britt (Care Coordination) of Orrum; Tammy L. Bullard (Cardiac Care Center) of Pembroke; Anthony M. Cabatu (Emergency Services); Lorna A. Clothier (Medical Staff Support) of Pembroke; Lamont Collins (Central Transport) of Fairmont; Sabine M. Cox (Medical Imaging) of Raeford; Dianne L. Cummings (Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine); Rebecca S. Davis (NICU); Karen L. Dent (Physician Services) of Bladenboro; Vonda W. Edwards (Physical Therapy) of St. Pauls; Lavonda S. Foley (Maternal/Fetal Medicine); Bruce A. Gilliard (Physical Therapy) of Fayetteville; Roderick S. Graham (Laboratory) of Lake City, S.C.; Mildred E. Hammond (Food & Nutrition Services) of Bladenboro; Patrick K. Hester (Physical Therapy) of Fayetteville; Sonja R. Hilburn (Emergency Services) of Bladenboro; Nancy W. Huggins (Emergency Services) of Parkton; Wendy R. Hunt (Pulmonary Services); Carrie E. Jacobs (Pulmonary Services); Garry Johnson (Patient Access) of Fayetteville; Richard L. Jones (Courier Services) of Fayetteville; Jeffery H. Labbe (Medical Imaging) of Parkton; Tammy R. Locklear (Pulmonary Services) of Pembroke; Yvonne O. Locklear (Resource Pool) of Pembroke; Virginia J. Lowery (Health Information Management) of Red Springs; Glenda M. Monroe (Third East) of St Pauls; Donna L. Odum (Mother/Baby); Jane A. Pitman (Carolina Complete Rehab); Lisa M. Rozier (Medical Imaging); Dr. Dennis O. Stuart (Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton); Rachel L. Vasquez (Pulmonary Services) of Pembroke; and Myra P. Williams (Revenue Integrity).