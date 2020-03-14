Happy weekend!

To say this winter has been wet is an understatement. It also had been a roller coaster of temperatures. For a fitness enthusiast longing to get outdoors, all this wet combined with varying temperatures, has been downright frustrating. In the hopes that my column will somehow appease the “Weather Gods” and give us some consistently nice weather, I am dedicating this column to exercise in the great outdoors.

Living in North Carolina, we have the type of climate that makes outdoor activities possible even in the winter and early spring when Mother Nature cannot make up her mind. Here are just a few of the ways you can get some outdoor fitness fun no matter what the weather:

— Running/walking: Warm or cold, you can get a good pair of shoes, grab a friend or your dog and get going. Make sure you dress appropriately and in layers in case you need to strip down. If you want some competition, sign up for a road race. Log on to runnersworld.com to find out about upcoming races in your area.

— Cycling: Bike riding is pretty much an all-weather sport, the same as running. Make sure you dress for the temperatures and keep an eye on weather reports regarding ice or snow or rain, which could make riding dangerous. It is also best to find a group to ride with to keep safe.

— Golf: For diehard golfers like yours truly, a little cold weather does not deter a round of winter golf. There are winter golf gloves, cart covers and heaters if you are really in need of some warmth. If you want to keep warm and get some cardio, walk the course instead. On a really cold and frosty morning, call ahead to make sure the course is open. Many times tee times are delayed until frost has lifted. Also, many golf courses have cheaper rates in the winter.

When moving your exercise routine to an outdoor venue, keep in mind a few tips to make sure you are safe and comfortable:

— Drink plenty of fluids to keep from getting dehydrated: Not soda or the variety made from barley and hops, but good old water. Make sure you drink 15 to 20 minutes before you begin your workout and every 15 minutes thereafter. Thirst is not the best indicator of your body’s need for fluids so drink before you feel the need.

— Mid-day workouts are the best: Mornings and evenings are usually the coldest until later in March. Workout during the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame to avoid extremes in temperature.

— Dress the part: Make sure that you dress in layers so you keep warm but don’t overheat. We still sweat during cold weather workouts so find some clothing that wicks moisture away from the skin to avoid getting chilled. Under Armour and other companies make workout wear for all weather conditions.

Exercising in the great outdoors, even in the cold and wet, can help keep fitness fun. Just make sure to have the right equipment, training and know-how to do it safely.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Hansen-Kathy.jpg

Kathy Hansen Contributing columnist

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field and is patiently awaiting summer. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]

Kathy Hansen has more than 30 years of experience in the health and fitness field and is patiently awaiting summer. She can be reached via e-mail at [email protected]