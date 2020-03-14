Health events

CHAPEL HILL — Dr. Kenneth Locklear and Dr. Herman Chavis have shared a lot of milestones throughout their lifetimes.

Both graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine in 1979 and opened up a family practice that has been thriving for nearly 40 years.

At the age of 67, both will be sharing yet another milestone, when they accept the the UNC School of Medicine’s Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award at the George Watts Hill Alumni Center. An awards dinner had been scheduled to take place on April 3 during the school’s Spring Medical Alumni Weekend but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

For more than 60 years, the UNC School of Medicine has celebrated exemplary alumni and faculty with its Distinguished Alumni Award. The award was established in 1955 to recognize graduates who have made an important contribution to the establishment and early growth of the four-year medical school at UNC.

Today, the award is designed to honor alumni and friends whose “distinguished careers and unselfish contributions to society have added luster and prestige to the University and its School of Medicine,” a UNC release reads in part.

“I felt really honored to the point of tears,” Chavis said of when he learned three weeks ago he was to receive the award. “It feels good that two doctors from Robeson County are being honored this way.”

“We’re overwhelmed by this award,” Locklear said.

Born just five days apart in October 1952, and raised in the Prospect Community, Locklear and Chavis spent the majority of their lives together.

“We’ve known each other since we were about 5 years old,” Locklear said. “We’ve always been great friends.”

They went to school together in Prospect from elementary to high school and then continued on to higher education at Pembroke State College, now The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. When their time at Pembroke College was almost complete, they began to start thinking about medical school and then took advantage of the opportunity to participate in a summer program at UNC Chapel Hill that transitions undergraduate students to medical school at UNC.

“We were very fortunate to be chosen,” Locklear said. “We finished No. 1 and No. 2.”

The two men finally split up after completing medical school in 1979.

“The only time we’ve been separated was for our residency,” Locklear said. “That’s the only time we’ve ever been apart.”

Locklear completed his residency at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro and Locklear 200 miles away at Medical College of Virginia Hospital.

After completing their residencies, both became certified in Family Medicine. Locklear said there was “no question” that they would reunite and open an office together. In 1982, they opened Robeson Family Practice in Red Springs. Chavis said they chose the location because it was central to the west side of Robeson County, and Red Springs had a need for a primary doctor’s office.

“We decided to come here because of the access,” Chavis said.

The practice was an affiliate of Southeastern Health until about four years ago, when the practice went private.

Locklear now lives in Lumberton, while Chavis commutes from White Lake daily.

While most would see their lifelong friendship as a brotherhood, both doctors said they feel more like an old married couple.

“We disagree sometimes, but we make up pretty quickly,” Locklear said.

“We’ve been elbow to elbow for 38 years,” Chavis said. “He’s got my back, and I got his back.”

Chavis and Locklear will join two other doctors in receiving the Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award. The others recipients are Dr. Martha Elks, of Atlanta, and Dr. Katherine High, of Haverton, Pennsylvania.

Since 2009, the Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award has been divided into two categories. The Community category honors excellence in professional and community leadership, and the National category recognizes exemplary work that has garnered national or international attention.

Winners are selected by the Distinguished Medical Awards Selection Committee.

Dr. Kenneth Locklear, left, and Dr. Herman Chavis have been chosen to receive the University of North Carolina School of Medicine’s Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award. The lifelong friends have operated Robeson Family Practice in Red Springs for 38 years. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_IMG_0431.jpg Dr. Kenneth Locklear, left, and Dr. Herman Chavis have been chosen to receive the University of North Carolina School of Medicine’s Distinguished Medical Alumnus Award. The lifelong friends have operated Robeson Family Practice in Red Springs for 38 years.

Tomeka Sinclair Features editor