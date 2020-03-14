Health events

March 14, 2020 robesonian Health 0

LUMBERTON — Events promoting a healthier lifestyle have been scheduled this month at Southeastern Health’s Community Health Education Center.

The center is beside Shoe Show in Biggs Park Mall, located on North Elm Street in Lumberton. For information on the events, call 910-671-9393 unless another number is indicated.

— Diabetes: Southeastern Health’s Diabetes Community Center will host a diabetes support group on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The event is free.

***

— Smoothies: Healthy Communities A-Z Project Specialist Carlotta Winston will demonstrate how to make healthy green smoothies on Tuesday at 1 p.m. The event is free. For more information, call 910-272-1186.

— Colorectal Cancer: An information session on colorectal cancer will be presented at 11 a.m. Thursday by Physician Assistant Catherine Gaines of Gibson Cancer Center, followed by a stroll around the mall.

— Hearing Health: An information session on hearing health will be presented at 9 a.m. March 24 by Nurse Practitioner Annette Wallwork from Southeastern Occupational Health WORKS.

— Caregiver Burnout: A free webinar on caregiver burnout will stream on March 27 at noon.