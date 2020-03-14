Southeastern Health Foundation Gala breaks fundraising records

Southeastern Health Foundation Board Chair Doug Mills, left, Renie Mills, Southeastern Health Foundation Gala Chair Dr. Robin Peace, SeHealth President/CEO Joann Anderson, Lisa Rust, and Southeastern Health board of trustees Chair Kenneth Rust greeted guests as they entered the Gala, which was held Feb. 28 and raised a record amount of donations, $215,000, for the Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services through Best Health Forward. Southeastern Health Foundation Board Chair Doug Mills, left, Renie Mills, Southeastern Health Foundation Gala Chair Dr. Robin Peace, SeHealth President/CEO Joann Anderson, Lisa Rust, and Southeastern Health board of trustees Chair Kenneth Rust greeted guests as they entered the Gala, which was held Feb. 28 and raised a record amount of donations, $215,000, for the Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services through Best Health Forward.

LUMBERTON — Throughout Southeastern Health’s history, community generosity and philanthropy have played a major role in its growth and development.

The 28th annual Southeastern Health Foundation’s Caring Forward Gala of Grateful Giving, presented by Robins & Morton, revealed this to still be a community certainty. Six hundred and thirty-five guests were treated to an exciting, elegant, record-breaking event during which more than $215,000 were raised for Southeastern Health’s Community Health Services through Best Health Forward.

For the first time ever, Southeastern Health Foundation combined the funds from its two signature fundraising events, Boots & BBQ and the Gala of Grateful Giving, toward one goal: Best Health Forward.

“Neighbors helping neighbors is an integral part of our community’s culture, and what makes us uniquely ready to combat the pressing health issues in our region, as one,” said Sissy Grantham, Southeastern Health Foundation executive director. “The overarching campaign theme signifies we want the Best Health for our community moving Forward.”

As the well-known “preacher of health,” Dr. Robin Peace, who practices at Southeastern Medical Clinic North Lumberton, led the 2020 Foundation Gala Committee in supporting Best Health Forward. Peace, along with Joann Anderson, son, Josh Anderson, and new Southeastern Health Foundation Board Chair Doug Mills and his wife, Renie Mills, were on hand to greet guests as they arrived.

“Best Health Forward is the funding opportunity most closely aligned with Southeastern Health’s mission statement; to improve community health and quality of life. Breaking down barriers to health-care access is a cause we should all support,” Doug Mills said.

Sponsors and guests were greeted by a beautiful vision of blue throughout the entire venue created by Flowers By Billy and the Gala committee.

“The Campbell University Lounge Tent was increased this year to accommodate the Foundation Gala’s growing list of supporters who wanted to join us,” Grantham said. “Thanks to the 2020 Gala Committee, Flowers By Billy and Nursery South for their part in making the Lounge Tent as beautiful as ever. We can’t thank our sponsors, gala chair and committee, donors, volunteers or our community enough for not only supporting the Gala but for their continued support of Southeastern Health.”

The event also included entertainment by The Band Punch, catering by Two Brothers Catering and Southeastern Health Food and Nutrition Services, and beverages provided by Healy Wholesale and Coca-Cola. Special event photography was provided by Stephanie Johnson of Vintage Soul Photography and Southeastern Health photographer Roxana Ross.

The evening included three fundraising opportunities. First was a Wine Pull with donated wines giving guests the opportunity to pull wines with values ranging from $20 to $150. Second was mobile bidding for artwork by local artists, including Joann Anderson, Thomas Ard, Bunny Barker, Kathy Bunn, Amy Campbell, Becca Brown Speight, the estate of Dr. and Mrs. D.E. Ward, and Estate Planning from David Ramsaur.

Lastly, the Heads or Tails Raffle gave participants a chance to win diamond earrings by McNeill’s, four Carolinas Panthers tickets, a Biggs Park Mall gift certificate, a Southeastern Lifestyle Day Spa gift certificate, and a tote full of items from Jernigan’s.

Upcoming opportunities to support Southeastern Health Foundation include the 30th annual Swing for Good Health Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 7 at Pinecrest Country Club, and the 10th annual Boots & BBQ, scheduled for Oct. 23.

For more information about the efforts and programs supported by the Southeastern Health Foundation, go online to www.southeasternhealth.org/foundation or call 910-671-5583.

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

