Athletic trainers step up to screen visitors at Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Lumberton resident Bobbi Hedgpeth, left, answers questions from athletic trainer Brendon Jonsson on Tuesday as part of the new visitor screening process, which began on March 14 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center. Lumberton resident Bobbi Hedgpeth, left, answers questions from athletic trainer Brendon Jonsson on Tuesday as part of the new visitor screening process, which began on March 14 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

LUMBERTON — With schools closed and high school athletics on hold across the state, Southeastern Health’s five athletic trainers have pivoted to a new, temporary, role as guest screeners at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all visitors to the hospital are now being screened for potential risks of transmitting the new coronavirus.

“Since we have these skilled employees available, even though it’s a nontraditional role for them, we knew they could be utilized,” said Southeastern Health Director of Specialty Clinics Raymond Henley, who also oversees the athletic trainer program. “In response to the heightened concerns for the public, the hospital implemented a stricter visitation policy and they needed personnel to man that, so we pivoted to get the trainers involved.”

The five trainers are now working shifts to cover the screening area near the front desk in the hospital lobby. They screen all visitors before they approach the desk for a visitor’s badge. Under the health system’s latest visitation policy, all visitors to Southeastern Health affiliates will be screened for travel history and symptoms before being allowed to enter patient care areas.

At SRMC, only two visitors, ages 18 and older with a valid ID, are allowed per patient in the main hospital from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Emergency Department patients are allowed one visitor, ages 18 and older with a valid ID. Other recent visitation changes within the Southeastern Health system include a limit of one visitor per patient in exam rooms at all Southeastern Health clinics and no visitation at WoodHaven Nursing, Alzheimer’s and Rehabilitation Center.

“Based on CDC guidelines and recommendations, we need to make sure the guests who are visiting our campus are in no way putting our employees and patients at risk,” said Alisia Oxendine, Southeastern Health Guest Services director. “We are thankful the trainers are available to assist us in providing compassionate care by ensuring we have appropriate safety measures in place to create a healthy and safe environment. Knowing who is visiting our campus with regards to their travel history and that they are not in any way experiencing the symptoms that the CDC has advised that we look out for, we are much more confident that we are able to decrease the spread of this disease.”

Roxana Ross

Roxana Ross is a content writer and photographer for the Southeastern Health Public Relations office.

