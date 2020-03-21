COVID-19 forces cancellation of classed on dangers of not wearing a seat belt.

March 21, 2020 robesonian Health 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Upcoming classes designed to teach people about the dangers of not wearing seat belts have been canceled because of the threat posed by COVID-19.

The classes, part of the Saved By the Belt: Safety Class program, had been scheduled for March 28 and April 8 and were to be taught at Southeastern Health, according to a notice from the health-care provider.

“Please be aware that these precautions are for your safety and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. Thank you for your cooperation at this time,” the notice reads in part.

The program allows people cited for not wearing a seat belt to have the ticket dismissed by the Robeson County District Attorney, if they complete the free, two-hour course. However, people may have their seat-belt citation and fine waived only once through the program.

Many law enforcement agencies in Robeson County agreed to issue more seat-belt tickets in conjunction with the classes. Those agencies also will hand out a rack card/flyer explaining how people can avoid the citation, if they complete the course.

Participants learn the physics behind a crash, the causes of most crashes, the laws in North Carolina and myths about seat- belt use.

“We want people to realize how deadly not buckling up can be if you’re in a vehicle crash,” said Skyla Pryor, the grant program coordinator for Southeastern Health.

In Robeson County, 82 people who did not use a seat-belt or child-car seat were killed in crashes between 2014 and 2018.

The District Attorney’s Office used to offer the course, but it was canceled several years ago because of budget constraints.

On average, 45 people are killed each year in vehicle crashes in Robeson County — and most of the deaths are the result of speeding, drunk driving, distracted driving or failing to wear a seat belt.

Staff report